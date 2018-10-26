BALTIMORE, MD — A new report has ranked Baltimore the 5th best city in the country for health care.

Healthgrades, which helps consumers find and schedule appointments with health care providers, on released its 2019 National Health Index this week, a tool for evaluating which cities are mastering health care.

The cities were ranked based on four categories: access to care, population health, hospital quality and local specialists.

Among large cities, Baltimore ranked 8th in the country for access and 22nd for population health.

The study said the city ranked 5th for hospital quality and 9th for local specialists.

Read the full story at Patch.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook