BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured one other late Thursday evening in northern Baltimore County.

At 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack responded to a report of a four-vehicle crash on southbound I-83 south of Old York Rd.

According to a preliminary investigation, a male was driving a Dodge pickup truck on northbound I-83 when for unknown reasons he crossed into the southbound lanes and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

The Dodge pickup truck then struck an SUV, with the SUV being sent over the southbound guardrail. The Dodge pickup truck, which was disabled on the road, was then struck by a Toyota Prius.

The driver of the Dodge, identified as 57-year-old David Suter, and the driver of the SUV, 56-year-old Richard Shaw, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the SUV, a 19-year-old man, was transported by ambulance to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

