T.G.I.F.! And let’s end this week, and get into the weekend on a high note. We know it is going to rain later Friday, Friday night, and through the bulk of Saturday. Windswept rain at times. Nothing new to report on that. But here is where I am going, at least mentally, this day..to the middle and end of next week.

As we end October, and start November , Wednesday and Thursday, we will see a fine amount of sun, and temps will be solidly in the UPPER 60s.

Round it up to 70 if you’d like. Heck even on Tuesday the sun will return and temps will be in the low mid 60s.

Short, sweet and to the point. Let the weekend begin with big seasonal hope, heck with the rain.

MB!

