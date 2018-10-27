BREAKING NEWSPITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING LIVE COVERAGE
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, chief sheridan, Don Mohler, Pittsburgh, sysagogues

Baltimore Co. , MD (WJZ)– Baltimore County Executive Don Mohler says the county is taking extra measures to increase security around the area synagogues following the deadly shooting that has left at least 8 dead and 3 officers shot in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore County Police Chief Sheridan told Mohler they will increase security as a precaution in light of the tragedy in Pittsburgh.

Baltimore City Police also say their officers will be paying special attention to all synagogues, church and religious institutions in the city today.

WJZ would bring you more information about the shooting in Pittsburgh and the local response as more information becomes available.

