BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are working to find the person who shot a man in the face Saturday night.

The shooting happened at 8:40 p.m., in the 5300 block of Plymouth Rd., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

