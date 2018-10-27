BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Georgia are warning parents that they should check their children’s Halloween candy because they have seen methamphetamine pills that look like candy.

The Dublin Police Department posted the warning on their Facebook page earlier this week, along with pictures of the pills.

“Please look through your child(rens) candies during this holiday season. Any suspicions, please call our office or 911 to report. If shared with other counties, please contact your local police department or Sheriffs Department.”

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook