SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A floor in a Maryland home collapsed during a weekend party because authorities say too many people were standing on it.

The Salisbury Fire Department said Saturday it had responded to a reported gas leak at a house. The Salisbury Daily Times reports firefighters arrived to find the floor collapsed and the gas line broken.

The fire department says no injuries were reported and the structure was condemned.

Thirty people were injured earlier this month in Clemson, South Carolina, when the floor of a clubhouse collapsed during a weekend party at an apartment complex.

