BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find the person who shot a 35-year-old man in the groin Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 8 p.m., in the 6600 block of Eberle Dr., according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Responding officers found the victim, who had been shot in the groin.

He was taken to a local hospital, and police say he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

