This season on Purple Preview, we are spotlighting some of Baltimore’s all-pro tailgaters.

This week, we take you to the Gameday Firehouse.  It’s a former fire station located a couple blocks from the stadium on 1202 Ridgely St.

There is no charge for admission and all the proceeds from the food and drink sold go to the Baltimore Firefighters Widow and Orphans Fund.

The Gameday Firehouse will feature live music prior to the Steelers game on November 4.

Remember, if you would like your tailgate to be featured on Purple Preview, send us an email or a message on Facebook.

