BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the conclusion to the 15th annual black bear hunt on Monday.

Results reported by the MDNR show that 135 hunters took down a bear during the five-day hunt held in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties.

Bears weighing more than 400 pounds were harvested in each county with the largest coming in at 575 pounds in Washington County.

“We are pleased with another successful bear hunt and view it as further evidence the department is managing the state’s black bear population effectively,” said Paul Peditto, director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service. “With such an expanding and healthy bear population throughout western Maryland, this hunt is an essential management tool.”

Over 2,000 hunters participated in this year’s black bear hunt.

