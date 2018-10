BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Authorities confirm one death and one other injury following a crash in Pikesville Monday evening.

The crash happened at Milford Mill Rd. and Slade Ave.

One person was pronounced dead, and one other was taken to a local hospital following the crash.

Crews were able to clear the scene just after 9 p.m.

