Filed Under:Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – A former police officer is asking a federal appeals court to overturn his convictions on terror-related charges.

Nicholas Young is serving a 15-year prison sentence after being convicted in a sting operation of attempting to help the Islamic State group.

First U.S. Law Enforcement Officer Charged In Terror Sting

The former patrol officer in the D.C. region’s Metrorail system is the first law-enforcement officer in the country to be convicted of a terrorism offense.

