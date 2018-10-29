ABERDEEN, Md, (WJZ) — For those who live near Aberdeen Proving Ground: you may hear some noises overnight coming from the military installation.

According to the U.S. Army Test and Evaluation Command, the Aberdeen Test Center is scheduled to conduct nighttime testing that could be heard outside the installation.

Aberdeen Proving Ground is an Army installation located in Harford County, Maryland, nearly midway between Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia.

The testing will run from Oct. 29 through Nov. 19 — but won’t take place on Saturdays, Sundays or on Veterans Day.

The operations will not be hazardous to the community.

Aberdeen Proving Ground said it takes noise complaints seriously.

“Understanding the noise cannot be contained on the installation, organizations on APG take every measure to mitigate instances when it becomes problematic to residents off the installation. To ensure we minimize the impact to our neighbors, we monitor the weather and the noise readings continuously throughout each day. APG leadership takes noise complaints very seriously and wants to provide as much transparency as possible to the surrounding communities without compromising the security of the missions conducted here, and their importance to Army and Soldier readiness,”

Anyone with concerns about noise or testing can contact APG at 443-861-6586.

