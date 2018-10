BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A law clerk in Baltimore city was attacked Monday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old man was attacked around 10:22 a.m. in the 100 block of West Lombard Street.

Medics responded to treat the victim and he was not transported.

Police are actively looking for suspect.s

WJZ media partner The Baltimore Sun reports the man was a law clerk.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook