ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Voters lined up at early voting centers in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday where the race for County Executive could be a tight one.

More than 9,000 Anne Arundel County residents voted Monday and the pace was steady again Tuesday to choose in addition to other races who will be their next county executive.

Republican incumbent Steve Schuh is running for re-election. Steuart Pittman is the Democratic challenger.

While a recent poll has the two candidates in a statistical tie, Schuh has held a comfortable lead in other polling.

“I really like what I’m hearing from voters,” Schuh said. “Our team and I have talked to hundreds of voters over the course of early voting and I feel really good about the level of support that we have among the voters of Anne Arundel County,”

As voters cast their early ballots in Glen Burnie on Tuesday, Pittman too expressed confidence in the outcome of the race.

“We’re a grassroots campaign,” Pittman said. “We’re being outspent three-to-one by the other guy and we’re out there knocking on doors. We’ve had as many as a hundred people out at the same time knocking on doors and bringing people out to vote,”

Voters have made it clear to both candidates what their issues are.

“The most important issues are what they’ve always been in Anne Arundel County, it’s schools. It’s the level of taxation, it’s public safety and threats like gangs and drug dealers in our county,” Schuh said.

Pittman put development high on his list.

“We need to manage the growth in this county and we need to make sure as we grow we have enough teachers, we have enough firefighters, enough police officers and that we take care of the infrastructure here,” he said.

Both candidates say they’re stepping up their ground games in these last days before Tuesday’s general election.

