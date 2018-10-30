BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for 69-year-old Beverly Patricia Young.

Young was last seen October 30 in the 2100 block of Penrose Avenue.

Family and friends are concerned about Young’s well-being, police said.

Young is 5’5″ and weighs approximately 240 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie sweatshirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Beverly Patricia Young is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.