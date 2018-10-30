ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County seized $800,000 worth of drugs off the streets and arrested more than a dozen people involved in a drug organization.

A Heroin Task Force made of members from Anne Arundel Police, Annapolis Police, and the Anne Arundel sheriff’s office those months conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Anne Arundel County.

Undercover detectives who infiltrated the organization helped lead the task force to 21 arrests, 15 search warrants, nine vehicle seizures, four gun seizures. and a seizure of $296,435.

Officers also seized 1.74 kilograms of Fentanyl, 332 grams of heroin, 466 grams of cocaine, 159 grams of bath salts, 26.88 grams of U-47700, 8.86 kilograms of Xylazine.

The combined street value of the seized drugs is over $800,000.

