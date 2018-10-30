ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County seized $800,000 worth of drugs off the streets and arrested more than a dozen people involved in a drug organization.
A Heroin Task Force made of members from Anne Arundel Police, Annapolis Police, and the Anne Arundel sheriff’s office those months conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Anne Arundel County.
Undercover detectives who infiltrated the organization helped lead the task force to 21 arrests, 15 search warrants, nine vehicle seizures, four gun seizures. and a seizure of $296,435.
Glenn DavisPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Alex BudkaPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Timothy Lee BallardPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Cassandra LerouxPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Earl DavisPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Piper Nicole FoleyPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
James Nathan HelselPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
James HowePhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Sarah Jin OPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Jeff KoehnPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Jennifer SmithPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Jimmy JoyPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Michael MurphyPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Patrick MortkaPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Tyler Andrea-Monet WisePhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Andrea RiccioPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Officers also seized 1.74 kilograms of Fentanyl, 332 grams of heroin, 466 grams of cocaine, 159 grams of bath salts, 26.88 grams of U-47700, 8.86 kilograms of Xylazine.
Seized DrugsPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Seized RevolverPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Seized HandgunsPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
Seized ShotgunPhoto Courtesy of The Anne Arundel County Police Department
The combined street value of the seized drugs is over $800,000.
