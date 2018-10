HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Washington County police are looking for missing teen, 14-year-old Tiffany Turner.

Turner was last seen on Monday at 8:30 a.m. at her home in Hagerstown.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (240) 313-2170.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook