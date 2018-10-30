BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is suffering from gunshot wounds after a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

Police were patrolling the area around McCullough Homes at around 3:19 p.m. Tuesday when they heard gunfire.

Some schools in the area were put on alert status for an hour due to hearing the gunfire, but the status has since been lifted, according to Baltimore City Public Schools.

Officers began canvassing the area and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

While canvassing the area, other officers saw the suspect fleeing on foot and gave chase. The suspect discarded his handgun during the pursuit.

The gun was recovered and Citywide Shooting detectives responded and assumed control of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.