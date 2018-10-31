EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for the person who vandalized dozens of campaign signs.

According to Maryland State Police, the vandalism was on campaign signs for a candidate in Caroline County.

Someone placed “corrupt” stickers on more than 30 signs for Caroline County Circuit Court Judge Jonathan Newell.

Evidence is being collected and sent to the Maryland State Police crime lab.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at (410) 819-4747.

