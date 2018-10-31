ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — The suspected driver involved in a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Elkridge Tuesday night has contacted police.

The fatal auto-pedestrian collision happened just after 7:15 p.m., in the 6800 block of Dorsey Road, near Douglas Legum Dr.

Police say Huma Rani Isfahani, 54, was crossing Dorsey Rd., when she was struck by the dump truck heading east toward Anne Arundel County.

The suspect’s vehicle was captured on video just after the collision by a doorbell camera at a nearby home.

The driver of the dump truck, who has not yet been identified, called police after seeing the surveillance video.

The commercial dump truck with a white cab was pulling a trailer with a bobcat or similar piece of equipment onboard.

