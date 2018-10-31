ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Crime, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrived at a hospital for a report of a walk in shooting victim around 9:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot and stab wounds to his torso and legs.

Investigators determined he was shot while in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue.

The victim did survive but did not give authorities information regarding a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s