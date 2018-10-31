BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police arrived at a hospital for a report of a walk in shooting victim around 9:54 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said they found a 30-year-old man with gunshot and stab wounds to his torso and legs.

Investigators determined he was shot while in the 3000 block of Wylie Avenue.

The victim did survive but did not give authorities information regarding a suspect.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook