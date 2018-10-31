BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The confusion in Washington over health care has many wondering about coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

Wednesday, members of the Maryland Congressional delegation urged Marylanders to sign up with the Maryland Health Connection.

The chief of staff of the Maryland Health Connection, Andrew Ratner told the group at a news conference today he thought he was healthy.

“I had indigestion at a baseball game and the next night I was in the emergency room. Two days later I woke up from anesthesia and the doctor said that wasn’t indigestion, we just removed a stage 3 tumor from your colon,”

Ratner joined members of Maryland’s congressional delegation urging residents to sign up for affordable health care through the Maryland health connection, starting tomorrow.

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings said those who don’t have insurance risk dire consequences.

“They know the treatment is there but don’t have the insurance to get to the treatment. It’s like they’re reaching to the treatment but can’t get it because they didn’t get the insurance when they could have,” he said.

You can apply for coverage online or in person and there are several sign-up events listed on the health connection website.

The sign-up deadline is December 15, but Sen. Ben Cardin suggests doing it as soon as possible.

“Don’t wait until December 15, start tomorrow! Get the information and enroll. It’s in your interest, it’s in our community’s interest,” Cardin said.

In order to sign up, you can go to marylandhealthconnection.gov

Nearly 154,000 Marylanders enrolled in 2017.

