Filed Under:Anne Arundel County police, false imprisonment, Robbery

ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A man is accused of trying to force a woman to withdraw money from the M&T Bank located at 1531 Blair Dr. in Odenton.

Police said they were called to the bank around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday when a bank employee became suspicious of the suspect.

An officer arrived at the scene and attempted to identify the suspect, who then fled the bank. He was caught a short distance away. He has been identified as Jermaine Anthony Ricks, 32.

Officers spoke to the female victim who told them Ricks threatened to harm her and her children if she did not give him the money.

Ricks is being charged with robbery, false imprisonment, extortion under $1000, theft under $1500, and resisting arrest.

