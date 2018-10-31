BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — For more than two decades, the students at Rodgers Forge Elementary School have treated the neighborhood to a Halloween parade.

It’s estimated that about 180 million people will dress up for Halloween, and there were 460 of them in Rodgers Forge.

Adults joined in. Some to see their kid, and some to be a kid.

“So, I am my little pony, I’m Rainbow Dash,” said principal Missy Fanshaw.

In real life she’s the principal, and she said this parade has been happening for more than two decades.

In fact, it draws a crowd. One student’s auntie Maria came in from New York.

[REPORTER: “You came all the way just to see this?”] “Uh huh, for Halloween,” she said. “I seriously did.”

[REPORTER: “Wow, you’re a good aunt.”] “Thank you,” she replied.

And a grandma is in from Utah.

“Well, it involves the whole community,” she said. “It’s a great, great tradition.”

And then there’s Mike, who came all the way from his living room.

“Just to support the elementary school, and support the kids and to show them that we’re here for them,” Michael Reid said.

There is a best costume award.

Rodgers Forge student Graham is in the running. He said his mom made his costume.

“What matters is recognizing that kids are kids, and it’s all about having fun,” Fanshaw said. “The more fun we have, the more we learn and bond together.”

