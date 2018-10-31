PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland State Police trooper was able to save a driver by pulling him out of his vehicle just seconds before the vehicle’s engine caught on fire.

The vehicle erupted in flames at Central Ave. and Church Rd. in Bowie.

Authorities say the vehicle crashed into a guardrail while the driver was having a medical emergency.

The driver was unable to get out of the vehicle, and the trooper quickly jumped into action to help save the man.

The trooper reportedly prevented critical, if not fatal, burn injuries to the driver.

The man was taken to a local hospital by Prince George’s County Fire Department crews. His condition has not been released.

Auto Fire w/injury. RT214 & Church Road Vehicle operator suffered apparent medical emergency and hit guardrail causing engine to catch on fire. @MDSP Trooper in right place at right time to remove occupant before car erupted in flames #PGFD transported patient to local hospital pic.twitter.com/szl2Gt5rkF — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) October 31, 2018

