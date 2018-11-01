ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County announced Thursday that it’s pre-approving adoption applicants for puppies rescued from California wildfires.

The SPCA pulled 20 dogs in total from California due to the fires.

While the puppies, all small breeds, currently in foster care aren’t ready for adoption just yet, the organization is now taking applications to adopt them.

Potential applicants are asked to either go to the Anne Arundel County SPCA website or visit them in person. Applications should be marked as “California Wildfire Puppy.”

Once approved, adoption counselors will contact you with more information.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook