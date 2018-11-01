ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The SPCA of Anne Arundel County announced Thursday that it’s pre-approving adoption applicants for puppies rescued from California wildfires.

The SPCA pulled 20 dogs in total from California due to the fires.

While the puppies, all small breeds, currently in foster care aren’t ready for adoption just yet, the organization is now taking applications to adopt them.

Photo Credit – Anne Arundel County SPCA

Potential applicants are asked to either go to the Anne Arundel County SPCA website or visit them in person. Applications should be marked as “California Wildfire Puppy.”

Once approved, adoption counselors will contact you with more information.

