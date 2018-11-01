ELECTION CONNECTIONEarly Voting Underway In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing Van Dixon, 69. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen on October 31, 2018, in the 4000 block of Ardley Avenue.

van dixon Missing 69 Year Old In Baltimore City

Dixon is described as 5’11” and 198 lbs. He was last seen wearing a Raven’s jacket, black and white hoodie with moccasins.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s