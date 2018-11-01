BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for missing Van Dixon, 69. His family and friends are concerned for his well-being.

He was last seen on October 31, 2018, in the 4000 block of Ardley Avenue.

Dixon is described as 5’11” and 198 lbs. He was last seen wearing a Raven’s jacket, black and white hoodie with moccasins.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

