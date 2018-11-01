BALTIMORE (AP) – The National Labor Relations Board has found evidence Johns Hopkins Hospital tried to impede a union drive by registered nurses.

The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that the NLRB said it will issue a formal complaint if the hospital doesn’t settle with National Nurses United.

The nurses said the hospital wouldn’t let them talk about union issues at work, even on their days off. Nurses say they want a union to help them secure safe working conditions, higher pay, and benefits.

