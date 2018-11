BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Orioles’ have announced their 2019 FanFest will be held at the Baltimore Convention Center on Saturday, January 26.

The day is dedicated to celebrating baseball, with player appearances, games, autographs, souvenirs and question and answer sessions with the team.

More details will be provided at Orioles.com/FanFest as the date approaches.

Intern Julia McColligan contributed to this report.