LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — A woman stole an ambulance from a hospital and led police officers on a chase around Louisville, Kentucky, early Thursday, officials said.

Police say Stacey Danielle Tomes, 41, took off in a Louisville Metro EMS ambulance at around 3:15 a.m. at Morton Hospital in downtown Louisville, where she was a patient, the Courier Journal reports.

Police said an EMT was in the back at the time and was forced to jump out, WLKY reports.

Tomes allegedly drove the ambulance, which was being tracked by GPS, into the St. Matthews area, where she allegedly hit a car stopped for a stoplight. That car was then pushed into a St. Matthews police cruiser.

The crash caused significant damage to both cars, WHAS reports, but it wasn’t clear if any drivers or passengers were injured.

The pursuit finally came to end after about 15 minutes when Tomes parked the ambulance and tried to flee. Shortly after, she was apprehended by a St. Matthews police officer.

Tomes faces charges of theft of an automobile, wanton endangerment and fleeing police. She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning.