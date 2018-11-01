KILLEEN, Texas (CBS Local) — A husband and wife from Killeen, Texas, plead guilty Tuesday to one count sexual exploitation of children and production of child pornography, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced.

According to the state attorney’s office, Christopher Almaguer, 26, and his 27-year-old wife, Sarah Rashelle Almaguer, admitted in December 2017 to uploading videos of themselves sexually assaulting children “as young as eight months old.”

Court records show a list of 25 potential child victims from the Central Texas area ranging from infants to 14 years old.

The Almaguers have remained in custody during the investigation by the Attorney General’s office, Child Exploitation Unit and the U.S. Secret Service.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 2019. They each face a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison for each count.