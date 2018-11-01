MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — As the last few discounted bags of Halloween candy are still being scanned in Target’s checkout lanes, the retailer has unveiled its plans for holiday shopping.

Target has released its plans for Black Friday and beyond. In contrast to the retailers who have announced their plans to remain closed on Thanksgiving, Target stores will open at 5 p.m. that Thursday and stay open until 1 a.m., and then open up again at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

In addition to divulging details from its Black Friday ad, Target also announced new mobile technology intended to let guests “skip the line,” checking out with a Target employee from anywhere in the store.

Target’s plans also include daily deals on kids’ items in the November days leading up to Thanksgiving, and weekend deals starting Nov. 10.

“We know many of our guests look forward to our Black Friday deals every year, and today, they can start shopping and save big on some of the hottest items of the season,” Mark Tritton, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said. “Combined with the unmatched easy ways to shop with us — including new mobile technology that allows guests to skip the line for an even more convenient checkout — we’re confident guests will save time and money, and experience the joy of the season by choosing Target.”