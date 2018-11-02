BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — An Oxon Hill man was found guilty Friday of posing as a doctor and sexually assaulting a woman who came to him seeking personal care.

A woman testified in court that 73-year-old Thurman Watson had assaulted her when she visited his home office on January 19, 2015, seeking treatment for weight loss.

She did not know that Watson was not a licensed physician.

Watson was charged with sexual offense in the second degree, practicing medicine without a license, and misrepresenting himself as a practitioner of medicine. He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for January 18, 2019.

