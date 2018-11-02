LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Several people are trapped after an accident in Anne Arundel County on Friday.

Anne Arundel County Fire has confirmed both AACO Fire and Calvert Co Fire are working a serious accident on Rt. 4 southbound and Lower Pindell Road.

AACO Fire confirms there are several people trapped, including three pediatric patients.

Two helicopters have been requested to transport once the victims are freed from the vehicle.

