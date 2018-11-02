JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a state prison inmate found dead in his cell early Friday in Anne Arundel County.

The victim has been identified as David I. Stephenson, 44, who was incarcerated at the Jessup Correctional Institution. He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

A suspect has been identified, but his name is being withheld until charges are filed.

The suspect is an inmate at the Jessup Correctional Institution.

MSP Homicide Unit investigators, along with Criminal Enforcement Division investigators and Forensic Sciences Division crime scene technicians responded to the Jessup Correctional Institution to conduct the investigation at the request of the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services officials.

The preliminary investigation found that shortly after 3 a.m. Friday morning, a correctional officer was making cell checks and observed the window to a cell was covered up. Additional officers were summoned and they entered the cell.

When officers entered the cell, they found the victim lying on the floor, unresponsive and sustained obvious trauma.

Emergency medical personnel were immediately summoned, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also in the cell was the victim’s cellmate, who was examined but did not require medical treatment.

The victim’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death.

A motive remains unclear at this time.

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office has been briefed on the investigation and will be coordinating pending charges against the suspect.

