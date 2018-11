BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new study suggests hot coffee might be healthier than cold-brew coffee.

Thomas Jefferson University researchers found that hot coffee has higher levels of health benefiting antioxidants.

They also found both hot and cold brews have similar levels of acidity.

Some scientists had believed that cold brew had less acid, and would cause less heartburn and stomach problems.

