COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland football scandal has cost academic and athletic leaders their jobs, but students may also be caught in the fall out.

Since the University System Board of Regents released their report into the program and the death of player Jordan McNair, three top offices are empty.

But now, the scandal could cost thousands of students their financial aid.

Officials are reviewing the accreditation of the University of Maryland, and that could create problems for a lot of students at the University.

The Middle States Commission on Higher Education, responsible for accrediting Maryland’s state schools, is now reviewing whether or not the College Park campus will retain its stamp of approval, taking away validation that could rip federal financial aid from students.

“Well I see what’s going on with the football team and obviously makes sense the school should be under review for things, but in the long run I feel like it was one incident,” said Jason Eisen, a UMD student.

Students are concerned they will now pay the price for the controversy that’s rattled the campus since the death of 19-year-old Jordan McNair.

McNair died in June after suffering heat stroke at a football workout. That death launched scathing reports of coaches abusing players and sparked a Board of Regents investigation.

The Regents report went public Monday when they also recommended head football coach DJ Durkin keep his job.

Academic leaders say that the Board overstepped and interfered with the independence of the University to manage its operations.

A letter penned by the Provost, signed by campus deans, reads that, “It has already damaged the trust of students and their families, faculty, staff, alumni, donors and supporters,”

“The report also states that the leadership of the university bears some responsibility for the state of the athletic department,” said Dr. Wallace Loh.

University President Wallace Loh ultimately fired Durkin one day after the coach returned to campus, and announced his own retirement.

Then, Board of Regents Chair Jim Brady resigned Thursday.

With the administrative dominoes fallen, it’s now the fate of the students that’s left in limbo.

The commission that will decide whether or not this campus keeps its accreditation is set to meet later this month.

