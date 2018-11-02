COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Calls for change continue amidst a busy week at University of Maryland College Park, with three leadership offices empty.

The University Senate still say top leaders have “betrayed the trust of the campus community,”

“There’s not a sole on this campus who cares about this issue who isn’t angry, who isn’t sad, who isn’t frustrated that the university has allowed this to happen,” said Sasha Kahn, a UMD junior and University Senate student member.

After five days, the fury at College Park continues. The University Senate, made up of faculty, staff and students blasted the Board of Regents’ decision to support former head coach DJ Durkin, despite the controversy that swirled after football player Jordan McNair’s death.

Friday, the group passed a resolution that urged the Board of Regents to think hard about its responsibility to the institution.

“It’s completely not ok that the university allowed this and as hard as it is for me to say that, there needs to be consequences because this is something that we allowed to happen,” Kahn said.

McNair’s death, and then allegations of a toxic culture in the football program led to the months-long public relations crisis.

Former Gov. Parris Glendening said this has exposed to the University unwanted attention.

“The short-term it’s a controversy we don’t need. It’s going to hurt fundraising, it’s going to hurt some recruitment. There’s some very bright students out there thinking ok, where am I going to go, what my first choice, and some of them are going to say no. No question in my mind about that. That’s the short term. The long-term, I’m hoping that we come out of this stronger, much stronger,”

The University Senate has expressed concern that the school’s accreditation could be jeopardized, an unfamiliar predicament for the flagship university.

“I think the merits of our college has great standards for academic success and I think that should be the sole thing that makes it an accredited school,” said Jason Eisen, a UMD student.

A student member of the University Senate said Damon Evans, the athletic director must also exit.

