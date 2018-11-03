BALTIMORE (Patch.com) — This is the weekend for Maryland leaf-peepers to go for a drive to take in fall colors as trees in the Bel Air, Elkton and Towson areas hit their peak, according to state foresters and rangers. Leaves should change colors to blazing reds, vibrant oranges and sunny yellows this weekend in Anne Arundel, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, one expert predicts.

Melissa Nash, Garrett County forester says this will probably be the last hoorah for the far west as the oaks have all turned mostly brown and will be dropping most of their leaves soon. However, Nash explained, “An often overlooked and somewhat unusual late fall treat is the tamarack. Also commonly called larch, tamarack is one of Maryland’s few deciduous conifers. … It can be found in isolated stands in the higher elevations and more boreal type forests of Garrett County. … In the fall, these trees produce a vibrant yellow color,” Nash said in the Fall Foliage and Festival Report for Nov. 3-4 from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

