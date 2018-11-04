BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the city’s homicide rate climbs to a starling 265 for this year alone, a local church is remembering the victims lost to the bloodshed.

On Sunday, the names of all 265 people who were murdered so far this year were read aloud during service at the First and Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Following the service, ribbons with the names of the victims were tied outside of Park Avenue.

They believe that the ribbons will bring awareness to the violence that’s taking lives at rapid speeds.

“We’ve taking this as routine, almost normal and it’s not normal for 260 people to lose their lives in this city,” Rev. Robert Hoch said. “We shouldn’t behave in a way that would suggest that that is normal. That’s just not Baltimore.”

The congregation plans to take those ribbons to city leaders nexy year to remind them that a solution needs to be made to stop the ongoing violence in Baltimore.

