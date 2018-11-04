BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — Baltimore City police are investigating a shooting in the 2400 block of Francis Street that killed an adult female.

Officers received a Shotspotter alert notification around 5:35 a.m. this morning and when they responded to the area they discovered the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

A Medic pronounced the unidentified woman dead at the scene and homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

This fatal shooting comes during the Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is urged to call Baltimore City Police homicide detectives at 410-396-1200.’

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

