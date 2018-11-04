BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 17-year-old dog named Trouble is looking for a new home after his longtime owned became ill.

The viral post from BARCS tells Trouble’s heartbreaking story — and that he’s looking for a new home.

“My mommy named me Trouble when I was young because I was smart and liked mischief. She loved me no matter what. My mommy was my best friend and I was hers. She adored me and took really good care of me for a long time. Over the years, I became a really good boy. We worked together at an assisted living facility and had so many friends. My mommy and I both grew elderly together. But then she got sick.” “And, she knew that even though I’m 17 years old, that I still had life in me and needed a person. She’s so sick that she can’t be my person anymore, and made the heartbreaking and selfless decision to surrender me back to BARCS, where she first adopted me so many years ago.”

BARCS is waiving the adoption fee for Trouble in hopes he find a home quickly.

“I promise to be a good boy. I’m house trained and love belly rubs. I love chicken and walk well on a leash. My ears can’t agree and one is up and the other is down. My eyes are a little cloudy and I have some bumps, but my health is good for being such an old boy. I haven’t ever lived with other animals, but I’d be willing to share if you give me time to slowly meet new friends.”

“I promise to love you and your family every day from the moment I wake up till bedtime. Please come get me out of the shelter so I can have a home again.”

Contact BARCS if you can help.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook