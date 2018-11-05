ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Two stabbings were reported over the weekend in Annapolis in two separate incidents and now two suspects are in custody.

The first incident was Saturday around 10 a.m. when two men were arguing in the unit block of Spa Road.

The suspect, 34-year-old Jamie Stevens, grabbed a kitchen knife and slashed the male victim in the thigh and hand.

The victim waited to report the assault and Stevens was no longer on the scene.

Officers got an arrest warrant and took Stevens into custody on Sunday in the 1100 block of Madison Street.

He’s been charged with attempted murder, first and second degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.

Stevens is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

The second stabbing was early Sunday morning around 1:40 a.m. when a man and a woman were arguing in a home in the 300 block of Bloomsbury Square.

Another woman in the home, 22-year-old Paris Koonce threw a show at the man.

Koonce then grabbed a knife and stabbed stabbing the man in both arms, causing several lacerations.

She was arrested and charged with first and second degree assault and is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

