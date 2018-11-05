ELECTION CONNECTIONEverything You Need To Know About 2018 Midterm Elections In Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. (WJZ) — Fire crews were able to rescue a dog that became stuck in a stream in Arbutus.

The Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department was called at 3 p.m. about a dog that was stuck and struggling in a stream near the 800 block of Warwick Ave.

Firefighters and a swiftwater rescue team responded to the scene.

They were able to find the dog, and rescue it from the East Branch Herbert Run.

Baltimore County Animal Services was called to care for the dog.

