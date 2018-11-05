DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — An 87-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon while crossing the street in Dundalk.

The Baltimore County Police Department reports the crash happened at 2:40 p.m., on Belclare Rd. near Dundalk Ave.

Responding officers found that a 2007 Ford E350 van was westbound on Belclare Rd., when the van struck a man who was crossing inside the marked crosswalk.

The victim, identified as Victor Lengrand Sr., was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police are continuing their investigation, and no charges have been charges in the case.

