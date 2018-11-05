BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

If you’re planning on voting in Maryland, you may need to know your polling place.

The Maryland Board of Elections has a tool to help you lookup your polling place.

You will need to enter your address and then they’ll tell you where to go cast a ballot.

Polls will be open in Maryland from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

