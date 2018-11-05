BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A damp start to the week with over an inch of rain falling in several locations. Low clouds, with some fog and drizzle will linger into the morning hours on Tuesday.

A cold front will cross the region after noon and create a line of showers and some thunderstorms, and some may become severe as well.

Once the front moves east. skies will clear as drier air moves in. a pleasant and sunny Wednesday will be the result.

As with any severe thunderstorm threat, even marginal. a few storms may be capable of damaging winds, small hail, and yes, even an isolated tornado.

The time frame seems to be around late morning into the early afternoon across most of the state for these showers and storms.

We will be carefully monitoring any storm threat Tuesday, so please stay tuned . Bob Turk

