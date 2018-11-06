BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men who were high-ranking members of Black Guerilla Family (BGF) gang have pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Ricky Evans, a/k/a Dorsey, and Shawn Thomas, a/k/a Bucky, both pleaded guilty to the federal charge of participating in a racketeering conspiracy.

They each face a maximum of life in prison for the racketeering conspiracy. Evans is set for sentencing on Feb. 5, 2019, while Thomas’ sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 22, 2019.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Evans and Thomas admitted they were high-ranking members of BGF. Evans controlled a regime in east Baltimore and Thomas controlled the 2700 block of Greenmount Ave.

Evans and Thomas reportedly sold crack cocaine through BGF-controlled open-air drug shops, and both ordered murder-for-hires.

