ELECTION CONNECTIONEverything You Need To Know About 2018 Midterm Elections In Maryland
Filed Under:Hung jury, Mistrial, Murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A judge presiding over a fatal shooting trial in Maryland has declared a hung jury following three days of unsuccessful deliberation.

The Capital reports the mistrial was declared Monday in the case of 24-year-old Brian Deonte Brunson, who’s charged with murder in the 2015 death of 20-year-old Tylique Proctor. A spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, Emily Morse, says another trial will be scheduled.

It’s unclear why the jury wasn’t able to reach a verdict. Police say Proctor was shot during a weapon deal gone wrong. Another man in the case, 24-year-old Gibran Dominique Anderson, was convicted in August of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The newspaper says Brunson’s attorney, Kenneth Ravenell, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s